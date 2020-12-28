Sign up
Photo 2100
and Fey makes four
You have now met the four gorgeous girls currently in the kindy. Makes you want to grab a brush and tidy here cheek fur doesn't it? 🤣
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3250
photos
247
followers
233
following
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th December 2020 5:55am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
fey
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha yes , a little spit and polish wouldn't come amiss !!! but a pretty girl with no time to self preen when there is so much to see in her new surroundings .
December 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, she is cute.....
December 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
So very sweet!
December 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a sweet face ..Fey is gorgeous.
December 29th, 2020
