Photo 2177
still eating heartily
https://youtu.be/4fkwddY26xE
if you would like to see how Jesse is actually doing it's a great coffee break.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th March 2021 4:56pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
jesse
koala
wildandfree
Wylie
Its lovely to watch this community through your great shots!
March 16th, 2021
