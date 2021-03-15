Previous
still eating heartily by koalagardens
still eating heartily

https://youtu.be/4fkwddY26xE if you would like to see how Jesse is actually doing it's a great coffee break.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Wylie ace
Its lovely to watch this community through your great shots!
March 16th, 2021  
