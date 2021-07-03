Previous
tastes better if you work for it by koalagardens
tastes better if you work for it

and stretch, good for the spine, dinner and exercise rolled into one!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
You have to work hard for the best treats.
July 3rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, I don't think I have seen this pose yet!
July 3rd, 2021  
