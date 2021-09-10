Previous
Welcome FARO by koalagardens
Welcome FARO

Faro suffered awful head injuries as a result of being hit by a car in May. He has had a long road of treatment and arrived here to the kindy yesterday for what we hope is his final rehab stretch. I have cameras out most of the time as we need to observe his movement on the ground as for a long time he would walk around in circles (not a good sign neurologically). How freaking awesome does he look? This was him being released here yesterday, and that bit of sunburst was a rather lovely effect I felt.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
How wonderful for him to be able to recuperate in your kindy. He looks amazing and seems quite content on being there. The sunburst looks like a sign of hope :-)
September 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw poor chap, hope he passes the test.
September 11th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah he looks lovely and perky. Hope he continues to improve.
September 11th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. Poor Faro. He's looking well though.
September 11th, 2021  
