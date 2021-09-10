Welcome FARO

Faro suffered awful head injuries as a result of being hit by a car in May. He has had a long road of treatment and arrived here to the kindy yesterday for what we hope is his final rehab stretch. I have cameras out most of the time as we need to observe his movement on the ground as for a long time he would walk around in circles (not a good sign neurologically). How freaking awesome does he look? This was him being released here yesterday, and that bit of sunburst was a rather lovely effect I felt.