gale force winds by koalagardens
Photo 2606

gale force winds

You wouldn't know it only seeing this image but the winds here have been incredible the past couple of days. But koala style is, just get comfy and sleep through it ...
31st May 2022 31st May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky koalas😊
June 1st, 2022  
