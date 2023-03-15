Previous
Deep thought by koalagardens
Photo 2894

Deep thought

or just empty headed? Friday shouldn't be too complicated
15th March 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
I hope he's thinking about how handsome he is! Happy Friday, Valentine!
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww!
March 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely close up of Valentine.Fav😊
March 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot!
March 16th, 2023  
Karen ace
Major contemplation going on there! Should he eat that leaf over there or leave it for later?
March 16th, 2023  
