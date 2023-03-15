Sign up
Photo 2894
Deep thought
or just empty headed? Friday shouldn't be too complicated
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
5
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4894
photos
262
followers
252
following
792% complete
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2892
14
1812
2893
2894
15
1813
16
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th March 2023 8:02am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
I hope he's thinking about how handsome he is! Happy Friday, Valentine!
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww!
March 16th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely close up of Valentine.Fav😊
March 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot!
March 16th, 2023
Karen
ace
Major contemplation going on there! Should he eat that leaf over there or leave it for later?
March 16th, 2023
