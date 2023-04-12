Sign up
Photo 2922
I'll put a spell on you
may as well make a song title entry as Grace really looks like she is casting a spell
https://youtu.be/3TrSMaOZm3Y
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
songtitle-95
Elyse Klemchuk
I have to confess, when I saw this picture I thought she was making the hand signal from Star Trek :) I hope she has a long, healthy life!
April 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Look into my eyes - love that spanned out hand!
April 12th, 2023
