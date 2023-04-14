Previous
I spy by koalagardens
Photo 2924

I spy

classic aussie bush scene, tho not many ever see this for real
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
such a beautiful sight!
April 15th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
And such a shame that this sight is becoming more and more difficult to see.
April 15th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh,nice shot, showing a wider view of this koala in the tree. It looks like Egwene is emulating Bullet's beach ball pose.
April 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
So lovely.
April 15th, 2023  
Milanie ace
How cute he is all tucked together
April 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute
April 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
The good thing is you know where to look whereas many do not. I am sure lots of people don't know koalas are close by.
April 15th, 2023  
