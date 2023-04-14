Sign up
Photo 2924
I spy
classic aussie bush scene, tho not many ever see this for real
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4982
photos
265
followers
258
following
801% complete
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
42
43
1841
2922
44
2923
2924
2925
Views
4
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th April 2023 7:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Beryl Lloyd
ace
such a beautiful sight!
April 15th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
And such a shame that this sight is becoming more and more difficult to see.
April 15th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh,nice shot, showing a wider view of this koala in the tree. It looks like Egwene is emulating Bullet's beach ball pose.
April 15th, 2023
winghong_ho
So lovely.
April 15th, 2023
Milanie
ace
How cute he is all tucked together
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
April 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
The good thing is you know where to look whereas many do not. I am sure lots of people don't know koalas are close by.
April 15th, 2023
