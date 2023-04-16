Previous
Pearl is back by koalagardens
Photo 2926

Pearl is back

It is so lovely to see a bit of Pearl again (she is Hope's mum). She is a big strong girl indeed.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
