Photo 2995
ever upwards
Ellie climbing one of her favourite red gums
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
5
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th June 2023 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
Mags
ace
Aww! Little bum in the gum!
June 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Bottoms up😊
June 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
She looks so much like a chubby human toddler, except furrier and way higher up.
June 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Matching the tree bark!
June 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Camouflage colours excellent
June 27th, 2023
