ever upwards by koalagardens
Photo 2995

ever upwards

Ellie climbing one of her favourite red gums
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Aww! Little bum in the gum!
June 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Bottoms up😊
June 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
She looks so much like a chubby human toddler, except furrier and way higher up.
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Matching the tree bark!
June 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Camouflage colours excellent
June 27th, 2023  
