Previous
nearly time to emerge fully by koalagardens
Photo 2998

nearly time to emerge fully

you can see mum's butt looks a bit messy - that is because she has been producing 'pap' which joey is gobbling down each day to get its caecum up and running so it can come out and start eating leaves. just amazing how mother nature works
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise