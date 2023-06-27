Sign up
Photo 2998
nearly time to emerge fully
you can see mum's butt looks a bit messy - that is because she has been producing 'pap' which joey is gobbling down each day to get its caecum up and running so it can come out and start eating leaves. just amazing how mother nature works
27th June 2023
