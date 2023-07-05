Sign up
Previous
Photo 3006
like hanging fruit
well almost, I mean he is balanced on a thin bit
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
So sweet!
July 5th, 2023
