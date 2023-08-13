Sign up
Photo 3020
see that joey nose?
you have to be sharp when out koala spotting!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao17
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm so proud of myself- the joey nose was the first thing I spotted! Very cute!
August 13th, 2023
Linda Godwin
My attention went right to it, you have it just right.
August 13th, 2023
