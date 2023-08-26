Sign up
Previous
Photo 3033
avascratch
haven't seen Egwene much lately so it was great to see her yesterday
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5176
photos
250
followers
243
following
830% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th August 2023 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Diana
ace
She looks pretty comfy up there, good to see her again.
August 27th, 2023
