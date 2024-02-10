Previous
new girl Onyx by koalagardens
Photo 3201

new girl Onyx

she sure is a big girl!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Wylie ace
Yep, her bum looks big in this tree! :) Lovely girl and shot.
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
She sure found the perfect thick branch to support her, great shot of this lovely girl.
February 13th, 2024  
