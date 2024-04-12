Previous
I'ma big boy now by koalagardens
I'ma big boy now

Elmo and Ellie are truly separate now and he is very cruisy and calm on his own
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
He looks fabulous in that gorgeous light!
April 13th, 2024  
