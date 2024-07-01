it's not just fun all day long

Time to start really cleaning up in the kindy. There are around 45 trees in here and probably 40 of them need trimming as they are getting to big to be able to get the koalas out of again.

Day 1 of the process. We only take what we need to feed the koalas in the hospital on the day and we don't have many volunteers that are accredited to operate the long pole chain saw so it will take months to chip away.

But we did fill 2 vans with gorgeous leaf and when I get back from my July holiday I will have lots of mulch to make from the left over bits like this pile.

In this photo, Phil is throwing a rope up to secure the top part of the tree and I then held the rope to guide it all to fall inside the enclosure, not on the fence!