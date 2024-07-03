Sign up
Previous
Photo 3344
taking the good leaf up to the van
more kindy cleanup - at least it only rained lightly most of the time we were working. the good leaf is going back to the hospital to feed the koalas in care for one day. fresh leaf has to be collected every single day, rain hail or shine!
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5818
photos
249
followers
247
following
916% complete
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Tags
australia
,
koala
,
kindy
Mags
ace
That was a big job! Good luck with the new babies.
July 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo…. Big jobs to do… the koalas are so lucky to have you and your team to love & nurture them.
July 3rd, 2024
