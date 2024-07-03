Previous
taking the good leaf up to the van by koalagardens
more kindy cleanup - at least it only rained lightly most of the time we were working. the good leaf is going back to the hospital to feed the koalas in care for one day. fresh leaf has to be collected every single day, rain hail or shine!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
That was a big job! Good luck with the new babies.
July 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo…. Big jobs to do… the koalas are so lucky to have you and your team to love & nurture them.
July 3rd, 2024  
