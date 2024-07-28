Sign up
Previous
Photo 3353
just hanging about
25 m or so from the ground, and snoozing away happily
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5828
photos
247
followers
247
following
918% complete
3353
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th July 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Corinne C
ace
Such a great image! We can see this beautiful Koala from head to toe!
July 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
makes it look so easy!
July 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great image!
July 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Totally relaxed.
July 29th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Relaxed ye, but those curious eyes are still watchful
July 29th, 2024
