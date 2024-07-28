Previous
just hanging about by koalagardens
Photo 3353

just hanging about

25 m or so from the ground, and snoozing away happily
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a great image! We can see this beautiful Koala from head to toe!
July 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
makes it look so easy!
July 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image!
July 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Totally relaxed.
July 29th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
Relaxed ye, but those curious eyes are still watchful
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise