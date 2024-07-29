Sign up
Previous
Photo 3354
young Astra
a juvenile that seems to be trying to settle in the area as I've seen him over a few months now, but not often
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
14
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5829
photos
246
followers
246
following
918% complete
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
14
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th July 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Dixie Goode
ace
That one is so regal looking down on you.
July 30th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love the direct stare
July 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I hope he stays - he'll not find a better place to live.. :)
July 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
I love how you recognise them all
July 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the face!
July 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
It is amazing how you can tell them all apart from each other. he is looks right at you getting your immediate attention.
July 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
A sweet little face!
July 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely youngster, love the alert gaze and those lovely fluffy ears ! fav
July 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 30th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So danged adorable!
July 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He's a cutie!
July 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
He'll stay; where else could be better??
July 30th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
How cute, I love his curious expression!
July 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
He looks so alery and curious.
July 30th, 2024
