young Astra by koalagardens
Photo 3354

young Astra

a juvenile that seems to be trying to settle in the area as I've seen him over a few months now, but not often
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Dixie Goode ace
That one is so regal looking down on you.
July 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the direct stare
July 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I hope he stays - he'll not find a better place to live.. :)
July 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I love how you recognise them all
July 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the face!
July 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
It is amazing how you can tell them all apart from each other. he is looks right at you getting your immediate attention.
July 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
A sweet little face!
July 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely youngster, love the alert gaze and those lovely fluffy ears ! fav
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
July 30th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
So danged adorable!
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
He's a cutie!
July 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
He'll stay; where else could be better??
July 30th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
How cute, I love his curious expression!
July 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
He looks so alery and curious.
July 30th, 2024  
