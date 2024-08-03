Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
wedged in
that joey is a bit squished, but being held firmly in place up there is more important lol
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5834
photos
245
followers
244
following
920% complete
View this month »
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd August 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Mags
ace
LOL! Too cute and too sweet!
August 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Onyx knows how to keep her baby safe.
August 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Taking care :)
August 5th, 2024
