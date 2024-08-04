Previous
now hold still by koalagardens
now hold still

you can see Onyx is asleep but joey is half awake, but no way this one is getting away and up to mischief or in danger lol
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Rob Z ace
Keeping the little mischief maker safe - what an absolutely gorgeous image. :)
August 5th, 2024  
