Previous
Photo 3362
Momo
Looks like the winning name for the newest koala is Momo. Now my mission is to figure out if we have a boy or a girl!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5837
photos
244
followers
244
following
921% complete
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th August 2024 5:47pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Mags
ace
Momo is smiling at you! =)
August 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Momo has a sweet face.
August 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so contented and happy ! fav
August 7th, 2024
