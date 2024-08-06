Previous
Momo by koalagardens
Momo

Looks like the winning name for the newest koala is Momo. Now my mission is to figure out if we have a boy or a girl!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Momo is smiling at you! =)
August 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Momo has a sweet face.
August 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so contented and happy ! fav
August 7th, 2024  
