hanging around by koalagardens
Photo 3363

hanging around

the new little koala has been here again for days, but still no gender confirmation - still I'm enjoying having koalas close to the house again!
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Wendy ace
I bet you do enjoy each and every one. I know I enjoy your images :-) Fabulous.
August 8th, 2024  
