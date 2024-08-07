Sign up
Photo 3363
hanging around
the new little koala has been here again for days, but still no gender confirmation - still I'm enjoying having koalas close to the house again!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2024 3:16pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Wendy
I bet you do enjoy each and every one. I know I enjoy your images :-) Fabulous.
August 8th, 2024
