Previous
Photo 3365
now you can see two
after moving around a little more to see both clearly (they are not quite as close to each other as they look)
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
7
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5840
photos
241
followers
242
following
921% complete
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2024 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Wendy
ace
Nap time is the best time :-) Nice shot.
August 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Two for the price of one - great shot ! fav
August 11th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
See so sweet!
August 11th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So sweet. I just want to snuggle them!
August 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
So adorable!
August 11th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
I see the two koalas napping!
August 11th, 2024
