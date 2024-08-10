Sign up
Photo 3366
what do koalas think about?
guess we will never know
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5841
photos
241
followers
242
following
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2024 4:43pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Joy's Focus
ace
I like her little smile. She's probably thinking about her next nap.
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
So sweet!
August 12th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 12th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Sleeping and eucalyptus I assume. :)
August 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They think we're crazy
August 12th, 2024
