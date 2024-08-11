Previous
keeping vigil by koalagardens
keeping vigil

as the alpha Valentine constantly moves all around the whole property and well beyond as his area is bigger than just my place
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Larry Steager ace
Great photo.
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good to have some-one as an overseer. fav
August 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He's such a big fellow - so impressive.
August 13th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 13th, 2024  
