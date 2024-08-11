Sign up
Previous
Photo 3367
keeping vigil
as the alpha Valentine constantly moves all around the whole property and well beyond as his area is bigger than just my place
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th August 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
theme-july2024
,
ndao26
Larry Steager
ace
Great photo.
August 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good to have some-one as an overseer. fav
August 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
He's such a big fellow - so impressive.
August 13th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 13th, 2024
