a private moment by koalagardens
Photo 3420

a private moment

joey is still drinking milk from mum - the teats are inside her pouch
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Margaret Brown
A lovely cosy family shot!
October 10th, 2024  
Mags
Aww! Too sweet!
October 10th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
A very cute, cuddly, picture.
October 10th, 2024  
Diana
such a precious moment you captured here.
October 10th, 2024  
haskar
Lovely family shot.
October 10th, 2024  
