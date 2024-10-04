Sign up
Photo 3416
not today
nope, no smiles, just 'the look' lol
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd October 2024 7:48am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh my- one unhappy koala indeed!
October 6th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh been disturbed!
October 6th, 2024
Taffy
ace
A cutie with a glare!
October 6th, 2024
