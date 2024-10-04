Previous
not today by koalagardens
not today

nope, no smiles, just 'the look' lol
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh my- one unhappy koala indeed!
October 6th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Oh been disturbed!
October 6th, 2024  
Taffy ace
A cutie with a glare!
October 6th, 2024  
