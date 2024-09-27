Previous
hang on, I've got an itch by koalagardens
hang on, I've got an itch

mum never gives warning! but that's a great training strategy as once alone in the treetops joey needs to be ready for anything ...
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Cliff McFarlane ace
Good motto: "Ready for anything" Nice
September 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cute capture and title
September 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Joey is growing… he looks calm and pretty chilled
September 29th, 2024  
