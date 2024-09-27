Sign up
Previous
Photo 3409
hang on, I've got an itch
mum never gives warning! but that's a great training strategy as once alone in the treetops joey needs to be ready for anything ...
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-151
,
ndao28
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Good motto: "Ready for anything" Nice
September 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cute capture and title
September 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Joey is growing… he looks calm and pretty chilled
September 29th, 2024
