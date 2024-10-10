Previous
the latest fella by koalagardens
Photo 3422

the latest fella

he reminds me a lot of the old alpha Jordan from some years back, some of you may remember him
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
937% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
That is one big, proud, male-looking nose (and very little noticeable pattern). Have he and Valentine met yet?
October 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
He’s sooo handsome… so cute
October 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
He’s a looker!
October 12th, 2024  
