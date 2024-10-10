Sign up
Photo 3422
the latest fella
he reminds me a lot of the old alpha Jordan from some years back, some of you may remember him
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is one big, proud, male-looking nose (and very little noticeable pattern). Have he and Valentine met yet?
October 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
He’s sooo handsome… so cute
October 12th, 2024
Christina
ace
He’s a looker!
October 12th, 2024
