Photo 3429
perfect fit
sometimes it seems bends in branches are just made for koalas to fit into - Woody slept in this spot the entire day
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
