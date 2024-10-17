Previous
perfect fit by koalagardens
Photo 3429

perfect fit

sometimes it seems bends in branches are just made for koalas to fit into - Woody slept in this spot the entire day
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
