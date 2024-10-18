Sign up
Photo 2246
ooooh it's opening
such a different agapanthus - I bought it 2 years ago and it didn't flower last year, it's not a big robust plant like the others and I'd forgotten how unusual the colour mix of the flowers are
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th October 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Kate
ace
Love your composition
October 21st, 2024
