Previous
Photo 3430
The new girl again
Should be ready to start voting on names in a couple more days.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th October 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Would it be wrong to squeeze her sweet little face really hard?!
October 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@aikiuser
hahaha squeeze at your own risk!
October 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous.
October 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous bundle of fur!
October 22nd, 2024
