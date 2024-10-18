Previous
The new girl again by koalagardens
The new girl again

Should be ready to start voting on names in a couple more days.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Would it be wrong to squeeze her sweet little face really hard?!
October 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@aikiuser hahaha squeeze at your own risk!
October 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
She is gorgeous.
October 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bundle of fur!
October 22nd, 2024  
