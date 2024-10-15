Previous
more blueberry lilies and raindrops by koalagardens
Photo 2243

more blueberry lilies and raindrops

the last of the 100 photos I took on this morning
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Simply gorgeous!
October 20th, 2024  
So lovely !
October 20th, 2024  
Love it
October 20th, 2024  
Lovely droplets!
October 20th, 2024  
So pretty
October 20th, 2024  
