how to sleep with mosquitos by koalagardens
Photo 3448

how to sleep with mosquitos

the thick coat protects most of them but there was ear flicking and hand waving (subtropical summer!)
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Michelle
I wish I had a thick coat the mosquitos love me!
November 8th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
They love me too! That looks quite a comfy spot!
November 8th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Since I don’t have thick protective coat I keep a spray can of Deep Woods Off handy during mosquito season.
November 8th, 2024  
