ERRATA

I must make a correction and this shows how invaluable the nose patterns are. Larger photo was taken Nov 2021, lower photo taken yesterday. That is a match for sure!



Somehow I missed this until just now I found the match and realised that I had thought she was a new koala.

The new mum is not Sophie (the name that just won the voting), but is Emma! Emma was here quite a bit from Nov 2021 to January.

That is very likely when she was mated.