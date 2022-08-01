I must make a correction and this shows how invaluable the nose patterns are. Larger photo was taken Nov 2021, lower photo taken yesterday. That is a match for sure!
Somehow I missed this until just now I found the match and realised that I had thought she was a new koala.
The new mum is not Sophie (the name that just won the voting), but is Emma! Emma was here quite a bit from Nov 2021 to January.
That is very likely when she was mated.
DNA testing can be done through scat, but it is incredibly expensive to do as a private landowner
All koalas that go into the hospital have DNA testing done, but that is not to figure out bloodlines.
One day I may be lucky enough to find a funding opportunity to apply for the funds do that kind of testing. A girl can dream!