WWYD? by koalagardens
WWYD?

wouldn't it be great to ride on a drone and photograph the koalas? that's what I would do!
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Lou Ann ace
Drones are all the rage! Sweet image.
March 22nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot and edit.
March 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Great response to WWYD. If a drone went that close to a koala, I hope it wouldn’t fall out of the tree.
March 22nd, 2024  
