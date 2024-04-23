Previous
Valentine is ok I promise by koalagardens
Valentine is ok I promise

Loved all the concern for Valentine in the rain but I can assure you it is situation normal and he dried out just fine.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Desi
Another lovely image. I am always blown away by the level of detail you capture for us in spite of the great height at which many of these koala frequently are.
April 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great shot
April 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
April 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice to see him eating one of his favorite leaves
April 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot , of a dry koala !
April 24th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, that's so much better. He looks dry and fluffy again! Enjoy your yummy leaf, Valentine!
April 24th, 2024  
Jesika
Resting after his shower.
April 24th, 2024  
