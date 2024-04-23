Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3274
Valentine is ok I promise
Loved all the concern for Valentine in the rain but I can assure you it is situation normal and he dried out just fine.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5705
photos
251
followers
253
following
896% complete
View this month »
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Latest from all albums
3270
2161
3271
2162
3272
3273
2163
3274
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th April 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Desi
Another lovely image. I am always blown away by the level of detail you capture for us in spite of the great height at which many of these koala frequently are.
April 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great shot
April 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
April 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice to see him eating one of his favorite leaves
April 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet shot , of a dry koala !
April 24th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, that's so much better. He looks dry and fluffy again! Enjoy your yummy leaf, Valentine!
April 24th, 2024
Jesika
Resting after his shower.
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close