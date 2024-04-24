Sign up
Previous
Photo 3275
Eddie came back for a visit
Ellie's young from last year - he is huge and handsome and still looks so much like his mum!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Brigette
ace
Hi Eddie, he’s very curious 🐨
April 25th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
He does look big and healthy. Wonder what he has been up to while he was somewhere else.
April 25th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Eddie! Welcome back, handsome young one!
April 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Big , healthy and an engaging smile! fav
April 25th, 2024
Karen
ace
Eddie looks simply marvellous!
April 25th, 2024
