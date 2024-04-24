Previous
Eddie came back for a visit by koalagardens
Photo 3275

Eddie came back for a visit

Ellie's young from last year - he is huge and handsome and still looks so much like his mum!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Hi Eddie, he’s very curious 🐨
April 25th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
He does look big and healthy. Wonder what he has been up to while he was somewhere else.
April 25th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Eddie! Welcome back, handsome young one!
April 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Big , healthy and an engaging smile! fav
April 25th, 2024  
Karen ace
Eddie looks simply marvellous!
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise