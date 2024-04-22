Previous
30 days of webs by koalagardens
Photo 2163

30 days of webs

I wonder how many different types of spiders I have here, probably hundreds, and every one so important in the web of life (pun intended)
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
This one is fascinating, it looks like a tightrope walker going left.
April 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So pretty - like diamonds
April 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty with the clusters of web and the rain/dew drops exaggerating them, A delightful bokeh in the background ! fav
April 24th, 2024  
