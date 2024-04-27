Previous
how to wrap dinner with recyclables by koalagardens
how to wrap dinner with recyclables

I was fascinated to capture this beautiful golden orb who had just caught a large bee in her web and is moving fast to wrap it up to hang in the larder
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
How amazing to be able to witness and capture this, such a great one!
May 1st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I was just at a Louise Bourgeois exhibition at our local Art Gallery on Monday - she'd have liked this photo!
May 1st, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Wow and yikes both!
May 1st, 2024  
haskar ace
Great timing and lovely details.
May 1st, 2024  
