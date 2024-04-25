Sign up
Previous
Photo 2166
funnel web
the spider is a funnel weaver, not the deadly funnel web spider - confusing much? yep funnel weavers build funnel webs, but are not funnel webs...
these grass spiders build amazing webs that form a funnel and they can hide down underneath.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
web
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2024
