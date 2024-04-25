Previous
funnel web by koalagardens
Photo 2166

funnel web

the spider is a funnel weaver, not the deadly funnel web spider - confusing much? yep funnel weavers build funnel webs, but are not funnel webs...
these grass spiders build amazing webs that form a funnel and they can hide down underneath.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
593% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise