draped in the canopy by koalagardens
draped in the canopy

Elmo very happy on his little ownsome and has no fear way up high
6th May 2024 6th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Karen ace
Elmo really is showing off his draping capabilities! He's almost flattened himself onto the branches - he's gorgeous.
May 8th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Elmo! I like his expression, and how he seems to be waving at me!
May 8th, 2024  
