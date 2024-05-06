Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
draped in the canopy
Elmo very happy on his little ownsome and has no fear way up high
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Karen
ace
Elmo really is showing off his draping capabilities! He's almost flattened himself onto the branches - he's gorgeous.
May 8th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Elmo! I like his expression, and how he seems to be waving at me!
May 8th, 2024
