hey Valentine by koalagardens
hey Valentine

I am closer than usual as he is in the plantation in a tree that is only about 7 m tall
5th May 2024

KoalaGardens

ace
koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Christina
Great to get such a good angle and close up of his face
May 7th, 2024  
