Photo 2165
a full larder
I hope this spider is hungry because the web really caught a feast last night!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2162
3272
3273
2163
3274
2164
2165
3275
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
web
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2024
