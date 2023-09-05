Sign up
it was a foot
I asked yesterday if we were seeing joey's hand or foot. some of you were right! a koala foot has a fused double toe with 2 claws which made the identification easy :)
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! got it wrong then - must remember the fused toes are on the foot and not the hand!!
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
So much we have to learn about these wonderful animals 🐨❤
September 6th, 2023
Desi
Oh wow. How interesting!
September 6th, 2023
