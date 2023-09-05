Previous
it was a foot by koalagardens
it was a foot

I asked yesterday if we were seeing joey's hand or foot. some of you were right! a koala foot has a fused double toe with 2 claws which made the identification easy :)
KoalaGardens

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! got it wrong then - must remember the fused toes are on the foot and not the hand!!
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
So much we have to learn about these wonderful animals 🐨❤
September 6th, 2023  
Desi
Oh wow. How interesting!
September 6th, 2023  
