Taking a stab by koalagardens
Taking a stab

I’m away for 2 days so trying out some editing tools on my phone for some extra FoR fun in a quiet moment. Don’t worry the daggers are only cardboard she’d never really stab her mum …
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Christine Sztukowski ace
No no don't hurt me 😀😊
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fun shot!
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - too much kindness in that face to harm anyone with a sword !
February 16th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What fun to meet your OWN little koala!
February 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very nice b&w portrait!
February 16th, 2024  
