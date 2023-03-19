Previous
couldn't resist by koalagardens
19 / 365

couldn't resist

converting this spider web in the early morning light to purple for the rainbow
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
How spectacular and absolutely amazing!
March 19th, 2023  
Karen
At first glance I thought it was a lushly beaded necklace, or the type of decoration that you see on dancers or women in Mardi Gras-type costumes. Very neat.
March 19th, 2023  
Christina
I thought it was a necklace too!
March 19th, 2023  
