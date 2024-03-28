Previous
red geranium by koalagardens
red geranium

used to create the red pattern in my regular rainbow - https://365project.org/koalagardens/xtra/2024-03-25
28th March 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
March 27th, 2024  
